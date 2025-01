French liner company CMA CGM is being named as the company which has confirmed a planned order for 12 LNG dual fuel container ships priced at $2.6bn with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

HD Hyundai yard holding company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced Wednesday that it had inked its first order of 2025 on 23 January.

The company said this was for 12 LNG dual-fuel container ships valued at KRW 3.716