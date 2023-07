Former bulk carrier specialist Yangzhou Guoyu Shipbuilding is making a comeback under the name Jiangsu YiXiang Shipbuilding — with new owners and three gas carrier newbuildings on its orderbook.

According to shipbuilding sources, Guangdong Jovo Gas Technology — a subsidiary of Chinese LNG and LPG trader Jovo Energy — and HuaXiang Shipping now own the Jiangsu-based yard.