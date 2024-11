Idan Ofer’s Cool Company has obtained commercial bank approval for a refinancing of its existing $570m bank facility.

The refinancing into a revolving credit facility will provide approximately $120m in additional borrowing capacity.

“CoolCo anticipates that current market conditions will provide growth opportunities, which it intends to seize from a position of strength,” Richard Tyrrell, chief executive of CoolCo, said in the third-quarter report.