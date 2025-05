LNG shipowner Cool Company is targeting term business of the second of its two newbuildings but said it is a “competitive market” at present.

On a results call, CoolCo chief executive Richard Tyrrell referenced Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ fixtures this month of two 2027-delivering newbuildings on five and seven-year charters from their deliveries.

Brokers said the ships were fixed to TotalEnergies at rates of $86,000 to $87,000 per day.