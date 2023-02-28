LNG shipowner Cool Company (CoolCo) is looking at charter opportunities for periods of 10 or 15 years for two 2024-delivering LNG newbuildings, which it has the option to buy from its parent Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Answering questions on a results call briefing, CoolCo chief executive Richard Tyrrell said it is “highly likely”, although not essential, that the two newbuildings would be fixed out on charters before and if the company decides to exercise its purchase option on them, based on the levels of interest on the ships that it is seeing in the market.