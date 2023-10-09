Three shipowners and operators who signed up for the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative have been lined up to evaluate onboard methane measurement equipment.

MAMII said Idan Ofer-controlled Cool Co (CoolCo), Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines and Shell International Trading and Shipping Co will take part in pilot studies conducted by methane measurement technology companies Everimpact and Green Instruments.

Everimpact has partnered with Mitsubishi and Wilhelmsen to launch a sensor-based continuous emissions measurement system, which has been implemented on one of the Japanese trader’s vessels.