Idan Ofer-controlled Cool Company (CoolCo) is offering its November-delivering LNG carrier newbuilding into several ongoing tenders and has locked away another of its existing ships on a one-year deal.

Announcing second quarter results today, CoolCo said it continues to be in discussions with potential charterers regarding the employment of the second of its two LNG newbuildings, the 174,000-cbm Kool Tiger, which is “part of two formal bidding processes”.