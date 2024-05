The Cool Company has scored a long-term charter with Gail (India) for a newbuilding scheduled to hit the water later this year.

The deal brings CoolCo’s contract backlog to $1.2bn, or $1.9bn if charter extension options are included.

The Oslo and New York-listed LNG carrier owner said Gail has locked in the newbuilding for 14 years, with delivery taking place on the US Gulf Coast early next year.