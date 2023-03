Eastern Pacific Shipping-controlled Cool Company is poised to see its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange from Wednesday 15 March.

LNG carrier shipowner CoolCo said it has filed “an acceleration request” asking the US Securities & Exchange Commission to declare its registration statement effective from 14 March.

The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE from Wednesday 15 March, analysts said, with a ceremony marking the listing due to follow on 21 March.