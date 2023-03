Shares in LNG shipowner Cool Company (CoolCo) are set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

The Eastern Pacific Shipping-led company announced the slightly delayed start to NYSE trading on Thursday.

In connection with the US listing, trading in CoolCo’s shares was suspended on the Euronext Growth Oslo on 15 and 16 March.

This suspension was lifted today

CoolCo has changed its Euronext ticker code to chime with its new one for the NYSE.