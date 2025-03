Idan Ofer-backed CoolCo will initiate a share buyback to take advantage of the low share price.

The gas carrier company may buy a maximum of 7m shares for a total amount of up to $40m from 1 April 2025 to 31 December 2026.

“The purpose of the repurchase programme is to reduce the number of the company’s outstanding shares, while they trade at what the company believes to be a material discount, thereby delivering returns to its shareholders,” the company said in a statement.