Idan Ofer-controlled Cool Co has put a second diesel-electric LNG carrier back into service after a retrofit job that included the addition of a reliquefaction system.

The company’s 162,000-cbm Kool Glacier (built 2014) underwent its upgrade work at Yiu Lain Dockard in China under a job overseen by turnkey provider HD Hyundai Marine Solution.

The 2.1