Eastern Pacific Shipping-controlled Cool Company (CoolCo) is to pay out $50m to retrofit five of its LNG carriers with reliquefaction units.

CoolCo said it signed contracts for the work, valued at about $10m per vessel, with HD Hyundai Group subsidiary HD Hyundai Global Service on 6 June.

The company did not name the ships involved but has previously spoken about $15m upgrades planned for five tri-fuel diesel-electric vessels or what the company is dubbing “LNGe” ships during dry-dockings scheduled for the period from the third quarter of 2024 to mid-2025.