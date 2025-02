French LNG membrane containment system designer GTT will work with Cosco Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) and Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry on newbuilding and fuel projects.

News of the linkup came as it emerged Jean-Baptiste Choimet has resigned as chief executive of GTT in a shock move.

The trio will carry out in-depth partnerships in LNG carriers, ultra-large ethane carriers, very large ethane carriers and floating LNG units.