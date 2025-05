China Cosco Shipping is stepping up its presence in the LPG segment by ordering new gas carriers.

The shipping giant is said to have upped an order for very large ammonia carrier and VLGC newbuildings at Cosco Heavy Industry Qidong Offshore (Cosco Qidong).

Gas specialists said the shipping giant has inked a contract for a further two dual-fuel VLGCs, lifting its total number of newbuildings there to four.