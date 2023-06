Ships fitted with battery installations have mushroomed to number over 1,000 vessels.

According to classification society DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform there are now 1,006 vessels which are kitted out with some form of battery power.

DNV’s figures, which are put together in collaboration with the Maritime Battery Forum, show these comprise 769 existing vessels and a further 237 on-order newbuildings delivering through into 2026.