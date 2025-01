US shipowner Crowley has bought a secondhand steam turbine LNG carrier but it is not yet clear how the vessel will be deployed.

The Equasis database shows Crowley LNG became the registered owner of the 130,405-cbm LNG carrier Intan (ex-Puteri Intan, built 1994) in December.

A spokesman for the US shipowner told TradeWinds: “Crowley recently acquired a 130,400-cbm LNG tanker as part of our ongoing strategic investment to advance energy solutions in the Americas.”