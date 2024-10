A long-planned floating storage and regasification unit could finally be set to leave China where it has been languishing as disputes rage over the project — but it may need an interim home.

The country’s energy minister, George Papanastasiou, told Cyprus’ Parliamentary Committee on Energy this week that state-run Natural Gas Infrastructure Co and a Chinese consortium have reached an agreement for the delivery of the 137,000-cbm FSRU Etyfa Prometheas (ex-Galea, built 2002).