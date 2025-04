Liquefied CO 2 carrier construction takes another step forward today with the float-out of the largest newbuilding to date and the first of a new low-pressure design.

HD Hyundai Mipo is building four, 22,000-cbm LCO 2 vessels for Capital Clean Energy Carriers that are designed to function as multi-cargo carriers that can ship ammonia, LPG and LCO2 . The ice class 1C ships are capable of carrying two different cargoes at the same time.