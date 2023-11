Floating LNG (FLNG) production development company Delfin Midstream has inked an LNG sales deal with trader Gunvor Singapore as it nears a final investment decision on its first three FLNG units in the US Gulf.

Delfin said it has signed an LNG sales and purchase agreement under which Gunvor will buy between 500,000 and one million tonnes per annum of LNG over a 15-year period on a free-on-board basis.