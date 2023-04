Would-be US offshore LNG producer Delfin Midstream is closing in on a final investment decision (FID) for its first floating LNG (FLNG) production unit — and is making progress on a second.

Speaking to TradeWinds in Oslo, Delfin chief operating officer Wouter Pastoor said South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries is working on full pricing proposals that are due to be delivered in May for its first 3.5-million-tonnes-per-annum-capacity