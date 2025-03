Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping is dipping a toe into gas carriers, in its second diversification move since late 2023.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company has become a “strategic partner” in joint venture Ecogas Holding that owns an 80% stake in two small LPG ships under construction, it said on Friday.

The 7,500-cbm semi-refrigerated vessels are due for delivery in the first and fourth quarters of 2027.