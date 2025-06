Dual- and tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) LNG carriers could be facing more headwinds than LNG steam turbine vessels as new emissions regulations kick in, delegates to Nor-Shipping’s first LNG conference in Oslo were told this week.

BW LNG chief executive Yngvil Asheim, whose company’s fleet also includes a raft of steam turbine LNG tonnage, said “the worst in class are the TFDEs”, the sector’s four-stroke vessels.