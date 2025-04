Project developer Dixstone has bought a steam turbine LNG carrier from Nigeria LNG to convert into a floating storage unit for a planned floating production facility in Gabon.

Dixstone, which is an affiliate of energy company Perenco, said the 137,065-cbm FSU LNG Cap Lopez (ex-LNG Bayelsa, built 2003) arrived in Port Khalid in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates on 12 March.