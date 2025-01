President Donald Trump’s unfreezing of predecessor Joe Biden’s pause on new US liquefaction permitting for exports could prompt developers to move ahead on six projects this year, creating demand for more than 120 additional LNG carriers this decade, Clarksons LNG says.

In a note, Clarksons Securities quoted the company’s LNG team as identifying six liquefaction projects with a combined capacity of 56 mtpa that could take final investment decisions on their developments in 2025.