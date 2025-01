Dorian LPG, a US-listed owner and operator of 25 VLGCs, is reducing its dividend in expectation of lower earnings in the last business quarter.

The John Hadjipateras-led company said on Friday that it will pay out about $30m, or $0.70 per share, for the three months ending 31 December.

Dorian LPG had held its quarterly payments steady at $1 per share over much of the past four years.