US-listed shipowner Dynagas LNG Partners has no plans to follow its competitors like GasLog and Hoegh LNG which have, or are in the process of delisting and taking their master limited partnership businesses private again.

Asked on a company results briefing if it intended to follow suit, chief financial officer Michael Gregos said: “I can say that there’s been no discussion. So, no, that is not a consideration.”

Reporting fourth quarter results, Dynagas LNG Partners described LNG shipping rates as “robust”.