Dynagas LNG Partners’ six LNG carriers are all locked away on long-term charters until early 2028.

The shipowner, which did not offer a results call for the fourth quarter, said in a presentation that its earliest ship to redeliver is the 149,700-cbm steam turbine vessel Clean Energy (built 2007).

Chief executive Tony Lauritzen said: “Currently, all six LNG carriers in our fleet are under long-term charters with international gas companies with an average remaining term of 5.9