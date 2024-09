Dynagas LNG Partners reported yet another profitable quarter on Tuesday, on the back of the steady, long-term employment of its six LNG carriers.

Net income at the US-listed company, the biggest shareholder of which is Greece’s Procopiou family, stood at $10.7m in the second quarter, down 26% year on year.

The decline is due to costs and an interest rate swap associated with a big debt repayment earlier this year.