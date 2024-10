Eastern Pacific Shipping has extended its massive orderbook for the new breed of ultra-large ethane carriers by inking two newbuildings against long-term charters.

The Singapore-based company has penned two 150,000-cbm vessels at South Korea’s HD Hyundai Samho to be delivered in 2027.

Chief executive Cyril Ducau confirmed the newbuildings and long-term charters but declined to name the charterer.