Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has ended a decade-long order drought for a rare type of gas carrier.

The company has ordered four dual-fuel 60,000-cbm LPG carriers at a Chinese shipyard in a deal worth around $340m.

The so-called large LPG carrier (LGC) is employed on very specific trades and little more than a handful of such vessels exist in the trading fleet of any owner today.