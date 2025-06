An Eastern Pacific Shipping VLEC is shipping a US ethane cargo to India after the Donald Trump administration tightened export requirements for Chinese buyers.

The Liberia-flagged 98,000-cbm STL Qianjiang (built 2022) loaded the gas at Energy Transfer’s Nederland terminal in the US Gulf for China’s Satellite Chemical, according to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler.

The VLEC is now signalling its destination as the Indian west coast port of Dahej.