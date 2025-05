A first cargo of US-produced LNG contracted under a long-term contract has arrived in Italy for Edison.

The Italian energy company said the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier Elisa Aquila (built 2022) discharged about 165,000-cbm of LNG from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility in Louisiana today at the Piombino terminal on Italy’s north-west coast.

The terminal is served by the 170,000-cbm FSRU Italis LNG (ex-Golar Tundra, built 2015).