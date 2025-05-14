Energy company Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co (EGAS) has secured three floating storage and regasification units to bolster its import capacity.

In its most recent agreement on Tuesday EGAS inked a deal under which Turkey’s Botas will supply one of its FSRUs to the Egyptian company on a temporary basis.

This was signed in Ankara between Turkey’s Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi as part of a wider ranging move on energy cooperation between the two companies.