Norwegian shipowner Eidesvik Offshore and technology group Wartsila have signed a contract to convert an offshore platform supply vessel to run on ammonia as fuel in what they believe will be a world first.

Wartsila will supply the engine, complete fuel gas supply system, including a 200-cbm bunker tank, and exhaust after-treatment for the conversion of the 6,000-dwt Viking Energy (built 2003), which is on charter to Norwegian energy company Equinor.