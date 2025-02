Shipowner Crowley has completed the reflagging of its newly purchased 31-year-old steam turbine LNG carrier, with the vessel making history as the first to be moved into the US fleet.

S&P Global’s maritime database shows the 130,405-cbm Intan (ex-Puteri Intan, built 1994) was reflagged from the Liberian Registry to the US flag in December.

The vessel’s name has also been changed to the American Energy.