An LPG carrier listed under the management of Eletson Gas has been under arrest in India for nearly two weeks as a dispute rages between the founding family of Eletson Holdings and new creditor-owners installed by a US bankruptcy court.

The arrest warrant for the 35,000-dwt LPG carrier Symi (built 2012) in the port of Deendayal was issued by the High Court of Gujarat in Ahmedabad at the request of EMC Gas Corp.