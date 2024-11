South Korean owner SK Shipping has sold four LNG carriers for demolition in an unprecedented multi-ship move that sends a clear signal to other players considering the future of their elderly steam turbine vessels.

Brokers said a lone cash buyer has picked up the Korean-built, steam turbine-driven sister ships, the 138,000-cbm SK Summit (built 1999), SK Supreme, SK Splendour and SK Stellar (all built 2000) for $469.50