A floating storage and regasification unit currently controlled by Energos Infrastructure is being named as the vessel booked for a long-term charter by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

The 160,000-cbm Energos Eskimo (ex-Golar Eskimo, built 2014) is set to shift over to work for EGAS in a move that will involve the departure and arrival timings of two other related LNG vessels, according to those following the business.