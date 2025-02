Energy trader, gas carrier owner and operator BGN has doubled its revolving credit facility to $232.5m from Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The oversubscribed facility was originally set at $100m with a $120m target, and its popularity “marks a watershed in regional trade finance by incorporating an innovative Murabaha tranche to accommodate Islamic Banks”, said BGN in a statement.