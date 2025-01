Athens-headquartered Erasmus Shipinvest has again turned to the shipbuilding market for LPG carriers.

The John Su-led company, which has been aggressively building up its gas carrier fleet through the acquisition of secondhand vessels, has ordered a pair of 11,000-cbm pressurised gas carriers at Japan’s Kyokuyo Shipyard.

Erasmus is said to have ordered the duo last year, but the deal was never reported.