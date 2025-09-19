EU to blacklist more than 100 Russia-trading ships in fresh sanctions blast

The European Union is planning to blacklist more than 100 ships linked to Russia trades in its latest round of sanctions targeting Moscow.

The proposed package will sanction scores more vessels and includes a plan to stop importing Russian LNG earlier than previously scheduled.

The EU executive revealed the initiative on Friday as part of its 19th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new set of measures, which are subject to approval by EU member states, would add 118 ships that trade in Russian energy to the blacklist, EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas said the vessels will be designated as “shadow fleet and enablers” whose re-insurance would be banned, but did not provide a list of names.

Adoption of the 19th sanctions package would bring the total number of EU-blacklisted vessels to 562, according to TradeWinds calculations.

Kallas also added that the European Commission wants to “speed up the phase-out of Russian LNG by 1 Jan 2027” — one year earlier than earlier planned.

Apart from wishing to curb Russia’s finances to impede its invasion of Ukraine, the EU is also looking for ways to meet pledges recently made in its trade deal with Washington.

Europe has committed to buying $750bn worth of US energy products over the next three years.

The EU’s 19th sanctions package also includes proposals to impose a “full transaction ban on Russian banks and financial institutions, including those operating in third countries”.

Dealings in cryptocurrencies and Russian credit card system MIR will be also targeted to avoid sanctions evasion.

Kallas made no mention of tariffs against China for continuing to import Russian energy products. The same goes for a full import ban of Russian oil into the bloc, from which landlocked EU members Hungary and Slovakia are still exempted.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump demanded both measures from all his Nato partners as a condition of remaining involved in Ukraine peace efforts.

Instead, the 19th sanctions package will be “listing significant actors in third countries like China that are providing support to the Russian military industrial complex,” Kallas said.