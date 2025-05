An FSRU leased by New Fortress Energy sailed from Brazil to Turkey for repairs, as its US-listed LNG charterer considers shifting out some of its regasification tonnage.

Besiktas Shipyard, Europe’s biggest ship repair facility, announced on Wednesday that it had received an FSRU — a floating storage and regasification unit — identifiable in accompanying photos as the 138,000-cbm regas vessel Energos Winter (built 2004).