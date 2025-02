Greek shipowner Evalend Shipping is being linked to an order for four LNG bunker vessels worth $370m at HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said on Monday that it had inked a KRW 538.3bn ($370m) contract to build four 18,000-cbm LNGBVs.

This prices the newbuildings at around $92.4m