Greek shipowner Evalend Shipping looks to have bumped up its fledgling LNG carrier newbuilding fleet to six vessels by inking two optional slots priced at KRW 733.4bn ($538.4m) at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Shipyard group holding company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said today that it had signed a contract to build two LNG carriers for a shipping company based in Africa without naming the buyer.