Evangelos Marinakis’ listed entity Capital Clean Energy Carriers is being named as the shipowner which has fixed two 2027-delivering LNG carrier newbuildings to energy major TotalEnergies on multi-year deals.

Brokers are reporting that Capital Clean Energy has fixed the two vessels at rates in the region of $86,000 to $87,000 per day for periods of up to seven years.

Greek owner Capital has 10 LNG carriers on order in South Korea, six of which are for its US-listed Capital Clean Energy company.