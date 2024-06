Evangelos Marinakis-led Capital Gas ship Management is looking at larger liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carriers as the company tweaks the design of its on-order vessels with a plan to fit them with onboard carbon capture systems.

Capital Gas and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced they received approval in principle (AiP) for a 40,000 cbm LCO 2 carrier from classification society Lloyd’s Register.