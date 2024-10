A “bold” $18bn investment in gas carriers by Greek shipowners could reshape global trade, according to VesselsValue analyst Dan Nash.

The associate director of valuation and analytics at the Veson Nautical platform said major names are future-proofing their portfolios with a big “gas gamble” on new LNG and LPG ships.

Nash called the shipyard spending since 2021 unprecedented, as companies diversify from traditional tanker, bulker and container ship sectors.