US-listed Excelerate Energy aims to use the LNG carrier it plans to buy in 2025 for trading its own volumes while it prepares the vessel for conversion into a floating storage and regasification unit.

Answering analysts’ questions on a results call, Excelerate chief operating David Liner said that by having the asset in 2025, the company can “start the clock” on the engineering work and ordering of long-lead items it needs for the conversion job.