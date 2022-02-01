US-listed floating regasification specialist Excelerate Energy more than doubled the pay of its president and chief executive Steven Kobos in 2022.

The company’s executive compensation table in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing details that Kobos was paid $2.9m in 2022.

Kobos earned over $1.44m in 2021 and $1.38m in 2020.

The document shows that while Kobos’ basic salary of $900,000 was unchanged over the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, he earned a cash retention bonus of $68,250 last year along with stock options amounting to over $1.2m